10p/unit reduction in Bihar’s power tariff

Updated: Mar 20, 2020 20:27 IST

The Bihar Electricity Regulatory Commission (BERC) on Friday reduced power tariff by 10 paise per unit across all the categories of consumers while introducing metered connections even for those living below poverty line (BPL).The new tariff rates will be applicable across the state from April 1.

The BERC has reduced power tariff for the first time in 15 years of its existence. The state-run discoms wanted to keep energy charges constant, while proposing a minor hike in fixed charge per kilowatt for the next fiscal.

The domestic consumers in Patna and other urban areas would now pay between ₹6.05 and ₹8.50 per unit, while those in rural areas would have to pay between ₹6.05 and ₹6.95 per unit.

Similarly, commercial establishments in Patna and other areas would be charged between ₹6.30 and ₹ 7.40 per unit. Bihar also became the third state after Gujarat and Tamil Nadu to abolish meter rent.

Meter rent is a monthly fixed charge, which discoms recover from consumer for energy meter provided at their respective premises. It varies depending on the category of connection, say for instance ₹18 for a single phase domestic urban connection and ₹45 for three-phase connection.

The regulator reduced the minimum billing demand from 85% to 75% under demand based billing for those who do not consume the contracted energy load.

Bihar also became the first state to link recovery of fixed/demand charges with availability of power supply. It allowed full refund of fixed/demand charge if discoms failed to provide an average daily 21 hours power supply in a month. This was, however, not meant for agriculture and street light consumers.

It also gave low tension to industrial consumers, including those having rice mill, cold storage, etc. the option to choose the rate at which, they wanted to draw power at peak load, off-peak and normal rate, by introducing “time of day tariff” on optional basis. Bihar goes to polls later this year.