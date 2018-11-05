175 cops dismissed for violence in Patna Police Lines over woman constable’s death

More than 170 personnel of Bihar Police, most of them women, were dismissed, two days after hundreds of newly-recruited constables went on a rampage at Police Lines in Patna to protest the death of a woman trainee constable early Friday. Some senior officers were injured and police vehicles were damaged in the violent protests.

It is the first time that an action on such a scale has been taken against the constables. The women constables had been recruited as part of the chief minister’s quota scheme for women in government jobs.

Inspector general of police, Patna zone, NH Khan on Sunday issued a directive to this effect to senior superintendent of police Manu Maharaaj. The SSP is empowered to remove the constables.

Besides dismissing 167 newly recruited constables, Khan also ordered dismissal of eight other police officers.

In addition, 27 havildars and constables have been put under suspension on charges of negligence, misconduct and delayed action, which led to the ruckus at Patna police lines and later spilled over to the streets in a first of its kind police vs police battle.

The action was taken after long deliberations at the highest level and inquiry, examination of video footage and statements of policemen. A senior official said strong action was necessary to prevent any such recurrence in future.

Chief minister Nitish Kumar had taken cognizance of the flare up and sought detailed report on the matter. The police headquarters is expected to submit its report to the CM on Monday.

The Patna police had lodged three separate FIRs against 170 named and 500 unknown policemen at the Buddha Colony police station on the charges of creating ruckus and resorting to hooliganism. The first FIR was lodged by the injured sergeant major-cum-DSP, Mohammad Mashluddin and the second FIR was filed on the basis of the statement of station house officer, Buddha Colony police station. The third complaint was lodged by Pirbahore police station for rioting and attacking the cops during protests against the death of their colleague.

The Patna IG has also identified 50 such policemen - from constable to sub-inspector rank - who have been stationed in the police lines for years. The police headquarters has recommended to shift them outside Patna.

Among those who face dismissal, many are named accused in the FIR and the case against them would continue.

Hundreds of police constables had revolted against senior officers on Friday and created ruckus in and outside the police lines after trainee constable Savita Pathak, who was suffering from dengue, died. The protesting constables alleged that Pathak had been denied leave.

Over 900 newly recruit constables — 300 of them women — are undergoing training in state capital. According to them, they were barely trained for 5-10 days and then deputed on police patrol car, at different traffic intersections and for managing VIP movement. They were kept as reserve police force and assigned duty owing to shortage of policemen in every districts.

First Published: Nov 05, 2018 13:46 IST