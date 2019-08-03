4 incidents of mob attacks on ‘child lifters’ in a day

patna

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 01:54 IST

Four people were attacked by mobs on suspicion of being child kidnappers, in separate incidents across the state capital on Friday. The incidents have left the police department and the administration worried about the rise and spread of misinformation. The Patna police issued strict orders to all 80 police stations in the district, asking them to remain vigilant and detain anyone spreading false information.

The police said that the first incident took place at Danapur cantonment area. A 22-year-old man was attacked by a mob, after they alleged that he tried to kidnap a child. Some locals asked him where did he come from and what was the purpose of his visit to Danapur. ‘Dissatisfied’ with his answers, a mob gradually began to gather around him and then started beating him, before he was rescued by the police.

In Danapur diara, a youth was beaten up at Manas village under Akilpur police station limits. He was rescued by the police on time. “When we began the probe, we put the man under arrest. We are checking his credentials,” a police official said.

In Parsabazar police station area, a 40-year-old mentally unstable man was beaten up by a mob. The victim has been admitted to a hospital, but the police have not been able to identify him yet. When the police team reached the spot to rescue the victim, the mob attacked them as well and damaged their vehicle, alleging that the police were not taking any steps against child kidnappers.

In Digha, another person was brutally assaulted by a mob which branded him a child kidnapper near a slum area and handed him over to the police.

This was the fourth incident of mob attacks reported on Friday, despite no child kidnappings reported from Patna or adjoining districts in recent weeks.

“We have not come across any social media messages. But the rumour about child kidnappers is spreading by word of mouth. We are conducting awareness drives (against rumours),” said an official in the state police headquarters.

Patna SSP Garima Mallik admitted that over half a dozen cases of mob attacks were reported from eastern and western Patna, mainly from the Danapur sub-division.

“People have been advised to report about any suspicious person to the police. Anyone taking the law in own hands will face action. Anyone who knows who is spreading rumours can directly call up the nearest police station and concerned SPs,” said Jitendra Kumar, ADG (headquarters).

First Published: Aug 03, 2019 01:54 IST