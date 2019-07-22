5 Bihar policemen arrested for taking bribes, releasing robbery accused

Five people, including a station house officer (SHO) of Beur police station, one sub-inspector, an ASI and two Home Guard jawans were sent to the Beur central jail on Sunday for taking a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh and releasing an accused involved in robbing Rs 18.41 lakh.

DIG, (Patna central range) Rajesh Kumar said that during the investigation, the Beur police had arrested the gang involved in the robbery.

But the SHO and other police officers concealed the information from the senior police officers and released the accused after taking a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh.

“The police arrested five policemen include SHO of Beur police station Pravesh Bharti, sub-inspector Sunil Choudhary, ASI Vinod Rai and two Home Guard jawans Krishna Murari and Vindo Sharma. All of them were sent to jail on Sunday,” Kumar said.

On July 15, a group of robbers had looted Rs 18.41 lakh from a private company, the shipment of which was going to Ranchi from Naubatpur area.

After the incident, the Beur police immediately arrested the criminals and recovered the van they had used during the robbery.

The police brought the arrested accused Sudhir Kumar, Pintu and two others to the police station.

“Later, the station house officer came to the police station and took Rs 1.5 lakh from Kumar and released him, along with the van, from police custody,” Kumar said.

Kumar said that the shocking fact came to light when police on Friday arrested Kumar in another case.

“During interrogation, he disclosed what happened at the Beur police station. The SHO and four other policemen were summoned and arrested. They were forwarded to the Beur central jail on Sunday. A case has been lodged with the Beur police station and all the accused police officers have been put under the suspension”

This is not the first time that an SHO of Beur police station was arrested for taking a bribe. Last year, sleuths from the vigilance department had arrested Rakesh Kumar, then SHO of Beur police station, for taking a bribe of Rs 1.25 lakh.

