5% DA hike for Bihar govt staff, pensioners

In a pre-Diwali gift for nearly seven lakh government employees and pensioners, the Bihar cabinet on Thursday hiked the dearness allowance component to 17% from the existing 12%.

The enhanced DA would be effective from July 1. The decision would entail an additional burden of Rs 1,048 crore on the state exchequer.

In another significant decision, the cabinet sanctioned schemes worth Rs 1,288 crore for agriculture department to mitigate problems faced by farmers due to irregular, deficient and excessive rains that took a toll on crops sown in 3.96 lakh hectares.

In view of problems caused by stubble burning, the government decided to extend subsidy to 75 types of farm implements especially those related to check the rise in stubble burning problem.

The cabinet also gave its nod for carrying out organic farming in 12 districts, including Patna, Nalanda, Buxar and Vaishali, to start the identification of vegetable clusters for extending subsidies.

The government also relaxed the physical eligibility norms for direct recruitment of constables, drivers and sub inspectors in Bihar police.

Now, general and OBC candidates with a height of165 CM and chest measurement of minimum 81 CM and expanded chest measurement of 86 cm will be eligible for the post.

