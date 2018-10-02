Accused of looting over Rs 3 crore from banks in eastern India, dacoit nabbed after 3 years from Dhanbad

One of the most wanted dacoits in eastern India was arrested on Monday from Dhanbad for allegedly carrying out several bank robberies and looting Rs 3.15 crore in cash over the past three years.

A team of the Bihar special task force (STF) brought Amrendra Kumar Madhav alias Madhav Das alias Sujit Kumar Mittal to Gaya. He is accused of leading a gang of dacoits.

Madhav along with his gang members was wanted in Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh for alleged bank heists. After his release from a West Bengal jail in 2015, he is said to have formed the gang.

Inspector-general (operations) Kundan Krishnan confirmed the arrest. Madhav was arrested from Swami Sahajanand Nagar in Dhanbad. The STF team also recovered a laptop, nine cell phones, property-related documents and a locker from him.

Madhav, a resident of Pahra village in Gaya, had served six years in jail in West Bengal for bank robberies. Before this, he was jailed in Jharkhand and Bihar for similar offences.

Gaya SSP Rajiv Kumar Mishra said Madhav had disclosed that Odisha and Chhattishgarh police launched a manhunt for him . According to the police, Madhav faces eleven cases in West Bengal, eight in Odisha, two in Jharkhand and six in Bihar, including four in Gaya.

During interrogation, he revealed the names of his gang members, including Teny Yadav (Siwan), Amit Das, Binaya alias Ajay, Uday Das, Yogendra Das, Krishna Mahto (Saran), Surinra Singh, and Rahul Singh.

Madhav’s latest bank heist came in July when he and his henchmen looted Rs 8.47 lakh in cash and gold items weighing 17.79 kg from an Indian Bank branch in Odisha’s Angul district. Before decamping with the booty, they locked in the bank employees.

On June 16, the gang targeted Indian Overseas Bank in Odisha’s Rourkela and decamped with Rs 44 lakh.

In a similar robbery on April 6, Madhav’s gang armed with pistol and carbines entered Andhra Bank in Angul and cleaned the vaults of Rs 22.79 lakh in cash and gold jewellery weighing 2.9kg.

First Published: Oct 02, 2018 14:46 IST