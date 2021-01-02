e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 02, 2021-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Patna / All water bodies in Bihar to be mapped in an Atlas

All water bodies in Bihar to be mapped in an Atlas

The atlas will also provide information about villages and panchayats without any water body.

patna Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 12:36 IST
Reena Sopam | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Reena Sopam | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Patna
The Bihar government is already running a Jal Jiwan Hariyali programme.
The Bihar government is already running a Jal Jiwan Hariyali programme. (HT Photo)
         

Detailed information including past history of over 40,000 ponds and rivers located across the state of Bihar will soon be available at one place as the department of revenue and land reforms in the state is working over an atlas of the water bodies.

The atlas will not only have pictures of all water bodies located in the 38 districts, but will also have the historical and socio-cultural context apart from information on available natural resources and the local administration.

The atlas will also provide information about villages and panchayats without any water body.

The state government has already been running a Jal Jiwan Hariyali programme for the conservation of active and the revival of dead or obscured water bodies. The water bodies’ Atlas is a part of the campaign.

Also Read: New Year challenge for NDA to resolve key issues in Bihar

All the information required for the Atlas will be provided by the rural development department and the revenue and land reforms department will publish it.

“The atlas will be a great source of information and will make things easier while preparing a road map for the management of water resources,” said additional chief secretary of the revenue and land reforms department, Vivek Kumar Singh.

The district level maps will carry details of public and private water bodies. It will also depict prominently the borders of various villages, he added. The 250-page atlas will have over 100 colour maps, he said.

tags
top news
China hasn’t given up in Nepal, positions a team of 3 to continue outreach
China hasn’t given up in Nepal, positions a team of 3 to continue outreach
‘Don’t pay heed to rumours’: Harsh Vardhan on Covid-19 vaccination
‘Don’t pay heed to rumours’: Harsh Vardhan on Covid-19 vaccination
8 civilians injured after terrorists hurl grenade on security forces in J-K’s Pulwama
8 civilians injured after terrorists hurl grenade on security forces in J-K’s Pulwama
All passengers from UK to be tested for Covid-19 on arrival between Jan 8-30: Health ministry
All passengers from UK to be tested for Covid-19 on arrival between Jan 8-30: Health ministry
India recorded 29 cases of Covid-19 UK variant this week: A timeline
India recorded 29 cases of Covid-19 UK variant this week: A timeline
‘Come up with ways to turn local into global’: PM Modi tells IIM students
‘Come up with ways to turn local into global’: PM Modi tells IIM students
Delhi, other states saw losses worth Rs 27,000 cr amid farmers’ stir: CAIT
Delhi, other states saw losses worth Rs 27,000 cr amid farmers’ stir: CAIT
Watch: In PPE, Covid positive patients celebrate new year with ITBP personnel
Watch: In PPE, Covid positive patients celebrate new year with ITBP personnel
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

patna news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In