Bihar: AIIMS-Patna designated as dedicated coronavirus hospital

A total of 352 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Bihar on Friday, informed the State Health Department.

patna Updated: Jul 11, 2020 11:26 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Patna
Bihar’s coronavirus tally has climbed to 14,330, including 9,792 recovered cases, the health department said.
Bihar's coronavirus tally has climbed to 14,330, including 9,792 recovered cases, the health department said.
         

AIIMS-Patna has been designated as dedicated Covid-19 hospital, according to the Bihar Health Department.

With the addition of these new cases, Bihar’s coronavirus tally has climbed to 14,330, including 9,792 recovered cases, the health department said.

India’s Covid-19 count has reached 7,93,802 on Friday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Out of the total number of cases, 2,76,682 are active, 4,95,516 have been cured/discharged/migrated and 21,604 have died so far due to the infection.

