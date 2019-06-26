Bihar begins work on smart cities, project orders go out for Patna

As part of the initiative to refurbish civic amenities under the smart city mission, the state government has launched reconstruction of Mandiri nullah and work to build drains along Veerchand Patel road. Work orders for 13 other projects have been issued under the smart city mission, while six others are under the process of tendering.

This was stated by principal secretary of urban development department, Chaitanya Prasad here on Tuesday on sidelines of a video conferencing by Union minister for housing and urban affairs Hardeep Singh Puri from New Delhi.

Puri interacted with the administrative heads of UDD of all the states and interacted with media persons to mark launch of three major flagship schemes of the Centre—Atal mission for rejuvenation and urban transformation, smart cities mission (SCM)and Prime Minister’s Awas Yojna Urban, four years ago.

Expressing his satisfaction with the way the three schemes were being implemented in the state, Prasad said the apex committee had approved as many as 108 projects in 27 districts under AMRUT scheme, costing ~2469.77crore.

The amount sanctioned would be spent on developing drainage system, building parks and supply water facilities. Prasad said railway station area around Patna junction was being redeveloped under the SCM, even as other projects like development of smart road network, integrated command and control centre, solid waste management, slum redevelopment and LGP pipeline were being executed at different stages.

First Published: Jun 26, 2019 11:31 IST