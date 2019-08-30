Bihar government employees told to avoid wearing jeans, T-shirts to work

patna

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 11:02 IST

The general administration department (GAD) of Bihar government has issued a dress code for all its employees with immediate effect, apparently to ensure discipline and office decorum.

An order, issued by GAD’s additional secretary Shiv Mahadeo Prasad, has asked officials to avoid casuals. “Officials and employees are found coming in casuals which is against the office culture and office decorum,” said the letter.

The order says that all officials / employees posted in general administration department in the state capital Patna have been instructed to avoid jeans and T-shirts. They have been asked to come to office in formal dresses “which are sober in colour, which is laced with dignity, comfortable, acceptable in society and as per the requirement of the season.”

“It also expected from the employees that they will not come to the office in T-shirts and jeans,” the office order reads.

The orders caught the Secretariat employees by surprise who kept discussing the whole day whether the order was only for general administration department or for entire secretariat staff. However, a general administration department official, who is not authorised to speak to media, clarified that this order is only for the department.

Incidentally, this is not the first time when the state government has come ou with a dress code. As early as 2007, the then chief secretary of Bihar, Ashok Kumar Chowdhary, had issued a circular on dress code. The circular spelled out the dress code.

It listed dhoti-kurta, dhoti with shirt/ coat, or coat-trousers for men, adding that "loud, gaudy colours" must be avoided. During summers, they can opt for bush shirt-trousers or sherwani-churidar. Women should come to office in "plain cotton or silk saris without border or simple border" teamed with a blouse "of adequate length" or a salwar-kameez with dupatta.

The 2007 circular also specified the dress for formal occasions. The men can wear black sherwani with white or cream churidar, and black buttoned-up coat (bund gala) with black, white or cream trousers. For summers, the sherwani and coat can be white. For women, it is "sober-coloured" sari of "plain material" with a simple border. They can opt for a shalwar-kameez with dupatta for less formal occasions.

In 2018 also, then chief secretary Anjani Kumar Singh had also issued a circular asking its employees to wear khadi clothes at least twice a week to promote the national fabric.

Dress codes in other states

Tamil Nadu: In June 2019, the Tamil Nadu government ordered government employees to avoid casual attire and wear clothes that reflect Indian and Tamil culture. Women will have to wear sari/salwar kameez/churidaar with dupatta while they are on government duty, men will have wear shirts with formal pants/veshti (dhoti) or any other Indian traditional dress.

Himachal Pradesh: In August 2017, Himachal Pradesh government had issued an order prescribing a dress code for all its employees to ensure that they are appropriately clad in formal, descent and sober clothes, specifically during court appearances and also while attending office.

Rajasthan: In June 2018, labour department in Rajasthan banned its employees from wearing Jeans and T-shirts through a special circular. The Rajasthan Higher Education department had issued a similar notification to impose a dress code for college students, but it was withdrawn following to widespread protests.

Karnataka: In 2013, Karnataka government had also introduced a dress code for its employees with immediate effect. While female employees were barred from attending office work by wearing skirts, T-Shirt and Pant, Male employees should not wear T-Shirt.

First Published: Aug 30, 2019 10:43 IST