Bihar pollution board shrugs off IMA strike threat

The Indian Medical Association (IMA), Bihar chapter, has threatened an indefinite state-wide strike by doctors if the culprit cops responsible for allegedly beating up a medical practitioner at the district hospital, Siwan, was not arrested and punished within 48 hours.

IM-Bihar secretary Dr Brajnandan Kumar said the IMA convened an urgent meeting on Sunday and decided to give the government a 48-hour ultimatum to take action against the guilty cop before resorting to a state-wide strike by doctors.

In his complaint to the hospital deputy superintendent Dr Alok Kumar Sinha, a medical officer at sadar (district) hospital, Siwan, said that 8-10 cops came and thrashed him when he was on emergency duty last night.

The cops, who allegedly hurled abuses at the doctor, were infuriated that the hospital medical board had referred to the Patna Medical College Hospital (PMCH) the autopsy of a woman cop, Sneha Kumari, 26, whose decomposed body they had got on Saturday.

Since the body was decomposed, Dr Sinha who was on emergency duty had referred the matter to a medical board, which, in turn, advised that the autopsy be done at the PMCH in Patna, nearly 140 km to the south east of Siwan.

Dr Sinha, in his complaint to the hospital deputy superintendent, alleged that the cops beat him up using fisticuffs, butt of a rifle and even hurled a chair at him, causing injury to his head and face. He said the belligerent action of the cops had been captured in the CCTV footage of the hospital.

The IMA-Bihar had now taken up cudgels for the doctor and put the government

First Published: Jun 03, 2019 00:29 IST