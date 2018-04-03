CBSE paper leak: Jharkhand police detain two Class 10 students from Bihar

The Jharkhand Police have nabbed from neighbouring Bihar’s Supaul district two Class 10 students who allegedly managed to get copies of the leaked maths question paper of the Central Board of Secondary Education.

The two boys, who studied at a private school in Patna, were taken away late Monday evening from Kamrail village where they had gone to meet their mother, police said on Tuesday.

“The Jharkhand Police have taken away the two students with them. We have no further information,” Supaul superintendent of police Mritunjay Kumar Chaudhary said.

The two, residents of a village in Khagaria district, were believed to have got the maths question paper through WhatsApp, sources said, adding they were traced through their cellphone location.

The CBSE on Tuesday said there would be no re-test for Class 10 students, reversing an earlier decision that had 1.2 million students worried. The country’s biggest school board, however, is going ahead with the re-exam for Class 12 economics student as that question paper was also leaked.

The two boys met the paper leak kingpin, who they identified as Prince, at the private lodge they shared in Patna. It was Prince who sent them the question paper, sources said.

The Jharkhand Police were looking for Prince and questioning his father, they said. The Jharkhand Police have made some arrests in the Class 10 paper leak case and suspect it to be an inter-state racket with connections to Bihar and Delhi.