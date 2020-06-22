e-paper
Home / Patna / Covid +ve man found hanging at AIIMS hours before testing -ve

Covid +ve man found hanging at AIIMS hours before testing -ve

patna Updated: Jun 22, 2020 19:38 IST
Ruchir Kumar
Ruchir Kumar
Hindustantimes
         

Hours before testing negative, a 38-year-old man, a suspected Covid-19 case, hanged himself at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Patna, Monday evening.

“The patient was admitted to the AIIMS on June 15, and had tested positive for the virus. He, however, tested negative during the repeat test done on Monday, hours before his death,” said Dr Sanjeev Kumar, nodal officer for Covid-19 at the AIIMS-Patna.

“The patient was undergoing treatment in the isolation ward. He, however, went inside an adjoining room and locked himself before hanging himself from a ceiling fan,” said Dr Kumar.

“The police have taken the body into custody,” said Dr Kumar.

Efforts to reach additional director general of police (headquarters), Bihar, Jitendra Kumar, proved futile as he did not respond to phone calls or text message.

This is the first reported case of a Covid-19 patient ending his life while undergoing treatment at a government facility in Bihar.

