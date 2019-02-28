Done deal for BJP, JD(U) in Seemanchal; jury out on Grand Alliance

While RJD and Congress are still to finalise an alliance, NDA allies BJP and JD (U) have almost agreed to replicate their 50:50 formula in Seemanchal region comprising four parliamentary seats.

The NDA had failed to open its account in 2014 despite the Modi wave.

“Only a formal announcement is to be made. We have decided to field two candidates each in the four Lok Sabha seats in Seemanchal. While BJP will contest from Araria and Katihar, JD (U) will field its nominees for Purnia and Kishanganj seats,” JD (U) sources said.

“We are not authorized to make any announcement in this regard, but there is no confusion between us,” Purnia district BJP spokesperson Anant Bharti said.

JD (U) leader Pappu Giri said, “Purnia is our winning seat and in Kishanganj, we have a strong base.”

In the other camp, however, there seems to be no agreement so far.

“Our party will not be ready to accept less than three seats as we have strong base in Seemanchal,” Congress sources said.

The party has staked claim on Kishanganj, Katihar and Purnia.

On the other hand, the RJD is insisting on Purnia seat besides Araria.

Neeraj Yadav, RJD MLA from Barari who is party’s in-charge of Purnia, is reported to be preparing for contesting Purnia seat.

“I will not go against my party’s decision, but I want Purnia seat to be given to RJD, given our strength.”

However, a senior RJD leader said, “This time, we are not so lucky as two big leaders, Md Taslimuddin (RJD) and Maulana Asrar-ul-Haq (Congress) have died. There is no leader here who can lead our alliance in a forceful way.”

First Published: Feb 28, 2019 09:52 IST