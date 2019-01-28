East Central Railways sees sharp rise in digital bookings through app

Over 2 lakh rail commuters of the state have availed the digital facility for purchasing the tickets through mobile application that was launched 3 months ago in the zones of East Central Railway (ECR). The app is named UTS mobile app.

Informing about the development on the occasion of Republic Day on 26 January, general manager ECR, LC Trivedi said the mobile ticketing application app was introduced across the zone on September 24 last year and the number of users are growing by the day.

"Since the introduction of the mobile app more than 2.5 lakh rail users have used the facility by purchasing tickets for unreserved classes", Trivedi claimed, added that digitalisation in railway services have started yielding benefits to the users.

He said that with the introduction of this facility, no daily passenger has to stand in queues for getting unreserved tickets.

Trivedi also informed that the Patna-New Delhi Rajadhani express has got the Hand-Held Terminals to all the five TTEs and other associated staff for on-board services.

In addition to these, Trivedi said, "110 POS machines were installed at 70 PRS counters for facilitating cashless transactions in all five divisions of the railway zone".

He lauded the efforts of railways and said that sanitary dispensing machines were installed at 9 railways stations of zone at Samastipur, Darbhanga, Jaynagar, Madhubani,Saharsa,Narkatiyganj, Raxaul, Singrauli, Bettiah and others.

Besides, Trividi said 911 persons were sent to jail in 2018 after they were caught by RPF for committing petty crimes on trains. He also said that punctuality has improved to a great extent.

First Published: Jan 28, 2019 09:20 IST