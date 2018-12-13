Elaborate security arrangements ahead of the Dalai Lama’s Bodh Gaya visit

The entire Buddhist township of Bodh Gaya has turned into a fortress, with heavy security deployed for the fortnight spiritual sojourn of Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, who is scheduled to arrive here on December 16. 800 security personnel have already been deployed and the Gaya police have sought additional 200 security personnel to complete the security layers, as discussed during a meeting of the Patna Zone inspector general (IG) NH Khan. The elaborate security arrangements are being made in view of the serious threat to Dalai Lama from the terror groups in Bangladesh. Last year, they triggered blasts around the Kalchakra maidan during his visit. The terrorists were later identified as the members of the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh(JUMB).

Gaya senior superintendent of police Rajeev Mishra, who reviewed the security arrangements today, said that they are taking no chance and every corner of the Buddhist Township would be under continuous surveillance. He said that 1000 police personnel would be deployed to keep close vigil. The SSP and the Gaya DM Abhishek Kumar Singh also held a series of meetings with all the stakeholders, including hoteliers, tour operators, travel agents and guides apart from the different monasteries of various countries and issued the security directives to them. The monasteries and hotels have been directed to keep records of the foreigners and ensure filling of the form C soon after landing at Bodh Gaya, the SSP said.

The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), has finalised the schedule of the Dalai Lama for his winter initiations at Bodh Gaya and urged the Gaya district administration and the Bodh Gaya Temple management Committee to ensure proper security arrangements for him during his stay. As per the latest revised programme, Dalai Lama would arrive at Bodh Gaya on December 16 and remain here till January 8. He will also participate in several functions organised by the local educational institutions during his stay.

As per the final schedule, the Dalai Lama would arrive at Bodh Gaya on December 16 and offer prayers under the Bodhi Tree. On December 22-23 He would join the seminar on Buddhism organized by the Vat Thai monastery in Bodh Gaya. He would undertake three-day special rituals with his devotees from December 24-26. On December 31, a mass prayer would be organised at the Kalchakra Maidan.

The Dalai Lama would visit several educational institutions and take part in the programmes organised by the school children and teachers and is likely to leave for Dharamshala on January 9.

First Published: Dec 13, 2018 11:09 IST