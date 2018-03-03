In dry state Bihar, cop arrested for getting drunk and playing Holi while on duty

A police officer was arrested after he was allegedly found drunk in violation of prohibition in Bihar and indulging in Holi revelry at a village ignoring his duty, the police said.

“Sub-inspector of police Madan Mohan Jha has been arrested and sent to jail custody. He has been charged with dereliction of duty and flouting the ban on sale and consumption of alcohol that has been in force in the state,” the police said.

Jha had been sent to Nihura police station on Friday for supervision of law and order. The sub-inspector, however, got drunk and joined other inebriated villagers who were gyrating to loud music. A video clip of the sub-inspector’s acts were captured by a local on his mobile phone and forwarded the same to a number of senior police officials via social media.

“As the news reached the police station, we summoned Jha who was arrested at the police station itself and sent to jail custody,” they said.

“Investigations are on to find from where liquor found its way into the remote village in violation of prohibition”, they said.

Sale and consumption of alcohol was banned in Bihar by the Nitish Kumar government two years ago.