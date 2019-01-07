Left parties call for Bihar bandh on January 9 over crimes, farmer distress

All six Left parties in Bihar — CPI, CPM, CPI-ML (Liberation), RSP, Forward Bloc, and SUCI — have given a call for a statewide bandh on Wednesday to protest the alleged deteriorating law and order situation, non-revision of pay for Anganwadi workers, and farmer distress.

The call will coincide with trade union bodies’ decision to strike work on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“The Bihar bandh call has been given to expose the failures of the state government on the law and order front, and its insensitive attitude towards the plight of Asha and Anganwadi workers, who have not received any pay hike for so many years. The plight of farmers in the state is pitiable as they are not given proper price for their produce,” said Kunal, state secretary of the CPI-ML (Liberation).

Office in-charge of the state CPI Indu Bhushan said the Left parties have sought the support of the RJD and the Congress to make the shutdown successful.

The bandh is seen as an attempt by the Left parties to show their strength. Their vote share has dipped considerably due to the entry of regional parties taking centre stage after 1990.

In the upcoming parliamentary polls, the CPI, CPM and CPI-ML (Liberation) are keen on a seat sharing agreement with the RJD-Congress led grand alliance, but nothing concrete has taken shape. The CPI and CPI-ML have demanded six seats each.

“We have formed a three-member committee to talk to the RJD and the Congress on seat adjustments. We have demanded six seats, but it could be scaled down depending on the seats offered by the GA,” said Kunal.

