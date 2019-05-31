Mobile phones, narcotics seized during raids in 58 Bihar jails

A large quantity of narcotics and other contraband were seized by the Bihar administration, following raids in 58 prisons across the state on Thursday.

The raids were conducted to put a leash on illegal activities of gangsters who run their extortion and contract killing rackets conveniently from prisons. There were also reports that some high-profile gangsters were running their kidnapping and contract killing rackets with the help of mobile phones from the Beur, Muzaffarpur, Gaya, Buxar and Motihari central jails.

The raids were conducted on directions of the home department, which had received complaints of some criminals operating from behind bars and uploading photos and comments on social networking sites. Reportedly, the raids were carried out without prior information of the prison authorities to maintain the integrity of the process.

A home department official said that steps were taken to refurbish security in and around the jail premises and orders were issued to district administrations to raid respective prisons across the state to fine-tune the jail administration and break the nexus between criminals and prison officials.

“It was a statewide operation during which police teams carried out raids on a large number of prisons as part of a drive to unearth prohibited and dangerous items,” said IG (Prisons) Mithilesh Mishra.

Though the cops are yet to divulge information about the articles seized during the search operation, an official in the home department said that many prohibited items such as sharp weapons, mobile phones, narcotics, liquor, cigarette packets, lighters and cash were recovered from several prisons during the raids.

There have been several instances of prisoners with criminal records threatening other inmates with sharp weapons. In many cases, inmates have killed themselves using such sharp weapons.

Guilty prison officials will be subjected to disciplinary action on account of their laxity, which led to the entry of prohibited items inside the jail premises, the home department said. FIRs have also been lodged against prisoners who were found to possess prohibited items.

Rupak Kumar. superintendent of Beur central jail, claimed that no incriminating items were found in the central jail during the search by Patna DM Kumar Ravi and SSP Garima Mallik.

