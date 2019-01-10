Sushil Modi vacates house alloted to Tejashwi, asks him to pack off

Politics in Bihar has shifted over to palatial government bungalows.

Two days after a division bench of the Patna high court, headed by chief justice A P Sahi, rejected leader of opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav’s petition against a government order to vacate 5, Deshratna Marg bungalow, Bihar’s deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi vacated his 1, Polo Road residence, and moved to a temporary accommodation on Hardinge Road, while waiting to move into the bungalow meant for dpeuty CM to be vacated by the RJD leader.

On September 20, 2017, the building construction department (BCD) had directed Yadav to vacate 5, Deshratna Marg bungalow, allotted to him on December 11, 2015, when he was deputy chief minister of Bihar, and swap residences with Modi.

On Tuesday, the high court bench issued notice to the Bihar government as to why the provision of Bihar Special Security Group (Amendment) Act, 2010, which provides for lifetime house to all former CMs, be scrapped.

Vacating his house, Modi appealed to Yadav not to make “bungalow a prestige issue and vacate it in next 4-5 days.”

“I have not taken a single item from here and expect the same from Yadav when he hands over the house,” said Modi. The deputy CM said if need be, the provisions in the Act providing bungalows for former CMs could be done away with.

Meanwhile, the BCD on Wednesday earmarked the 7, Circular Road bungalow, currently occupied by chief minister Nitish Kumar, as the chief secretary’s residence. The BCD notification said since the CM’s residence at 1, Anne Marg, was undergoing repairs and retrofitting, the 7 Circular Road would become the chief secretary’s residence from the day it was vacated.

“The bungalow at 2, Circular Road, will work as the camp office of the chief secretary till further orders,” the order said.

Nitish Kumar has been living at 1, Anne Marg, the official chief minister residence, ever since he became CM in 2005. It was only for a brief period in between 2014 and 2015, when he had resigned as CM, that he vacated this bungalow.

According to the Bihar government rules, Kumar was then allotted 7, Circular Road, in his capacity as former CM.

However, Kumar was back at 1, Anne Marg after mahagathbandhan’s win in the 2015 assembly elections, but 7, Circular Road, bungalow remained allotted in his name.

After return to the NDA fold, Kumar was also allotted a luxurious bungalow at 6K, Kamraj Lane, in Lutyen’s Delhi.

Kumar claimed this bungalow had not been allotted to him in his personal capacity but as Bihar’s chief minister.

He said there were several instances where chief ministers of many states had got bungalows in Delhi.

