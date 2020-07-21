My Covid-19 test results hasn’t come yet, samples collected on July 5: RJD’s Sunil Singh

patna

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 13:44 IST

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLC Sunil Singh on Monday said that the results of his samples collected for Covid-19 testing have not arrived even after more than a fortnight.

He also said that since the day he was tested, he met around 5,000 people.

“My sample was collected by a team sent by Patna Civil Surgeon on July 5. I was told that I would get the test report in one or two days but have still not received it. Since July 5, I have met around 5,000 people,” said Singh.

Earlier on Monday, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav alleged that different Covid-19 numbers are being given for Bihar by Centre and the state.

“Different Covid-19 numbers are being given for Bihar by Centre and the state. People are receiving test report even when they have not given any sample for test. Those who have given the test are not getting their reports,” Yadav told media.

“Many MLAs and MLCs of RJD have been waiting for 18 to 19 days but their test reports have not come. Now I even have doubts on the reports of the Chief Minister’s test,” the RJD leader said.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of Covid-19 cases in Bihar is 26,569, including 10,044 active cases, 16,308 cured/discharged/migrated, and 217 deaths.