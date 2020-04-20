e-paper
Home / Patna / No relaxation of any kind, lockdown to remain imposed till May 3: Bihar DGP

No relaxation of any kind, lockdown to remain imposed till May 3: Bihar DGP

93 people have been tested positive for COVID-19 in Bihar.

patna Updated: Apr 20, 2020 17:35 IST
Asian News International
Patna
: Drones being used to keep vigil against lockdown violations at Dak Bungalow area in Patna, Bihar.
Drones being used to keep vigil against lockdown violations at Dak Bungalow area in Patna, Bihar. (Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times)
         

Refuting certain rumours about easing coronavirus restrictions, the Director-General of Police (DGP), Bihar on Monday clarified that there is no relaxation in the lockdown. However, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has allowed the resumption of some activities.

“There’s a lot of rumours going around, I’m reiterating it again and again that there’s no relaxation of any kind from today. Lockdown will go on for common man till 3rd May, just like it has, till date. Everyone has to stay at home. There’s no relaxation,” said Gupteshwar Pandey, DGP Bihar

“MHA has allowed the resumption of some activities, so if people related to those activities come out of their houses, then common man should not think that they too can step out of their homes now,” he added.

If anyone comes out without a reason, strict action will be taken against them, the DGP added.

So far, 93 people have been tested positive for COVID-19 in Bihar.

Meanwhile, India’s total number of coronavirus positive cases rose to 17,265 on Monday including 14,175 active cases, 2,546 cured/discharged/migrated and 543 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

