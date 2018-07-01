Patna college denied us entry for wearing jeans: Women protesters

Patna’s RPS College was drawn into a controversy after a group of women seeking admission alleged on Thursday that they were denied entry to because they were wearing jeans.

“No prior notice was given to us about the dress code enforcement which has to be followed during admission time.” She said many students who came from far off places had to return with heavy hearts as the authorities did not allow them to enter the college and submit application forms,” said Nimisha, one of the protesting students.

Sheetal, who came for admission after covering a long train journey said, “I came directly to the college thinking the college was closed so the rule of no jeans wouldn’t apply.”

The college has already banned jeans on the campus and girls are only allowed to wear salwar suits. When asked, an official from college administration said they were just following the high court rule, so they cannot be blamed. Many colleges of the city have already enforced strict dress code on their campuses. Last year Magadha Mahila College had enforced dress code allowing girls to only wear kurtas and straight pants with dupattas in college. They were also asked to wear college jackets. The college had also decided some punitive measures in case of violation of dress code.

“We have no problem with the uniform, but applying the same rule when the college is closed and even without any previous information, doesn’t make sense,” said Laali Devi, whose daughter was to get admission in the RPS College.

“We have to wear certain length of cloth made of particular material in all seasons. The college do not care about the heat and humidity,” said Priya, a student of the college.

Protesting students have been asked to come next day in proper dress with their parents if they want admission in RPS College.