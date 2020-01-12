Patna gang rape case: Police recover vehicle, three arrested

patna

Updated: Jan 12, 2020 05:56 IST

Patna police has recovered the vehicle allegedly used in the abduction and gang rape of a college student in the city on January 6, officials said Saturday. The police have also arrested three people for allegedly selling narcotic substances to an accused.

The vehicle was recovered from the Paliganj police station area in a crackdown on Friday, an official who did wish to be named said.

The vehicle was abandoned after the incident.The victim had alleged in the FIR that she was abducted by the car.

The police have also arrested three persons for selling intoxicating drugs without prescription to one of the accused.

A joint team of Patna police and the state drug control unit raided a medicine shop near Boring road, from where the woman was kidnapped, after one of the accused said he had committed the crime under the influence of narcotic substances.

The medicine shop owner Karoona Sharma, her husband, Tripurari Sharma, and employee Dharmendra were arrested late on Friday midnight and sent to judicial custody on Saturday noon. A case has been lodged at the Buddha Colony police station against the three for selling intoxicating drugs.

Meanwhile, the woman’s family has sought police protection “apprehending threat to their lives” as the accused were associated with influential people in the area.