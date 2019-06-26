Patna HC authorises petitioner to inspect hospitals and report to court

The Patna high court on Tuesday authorised a petitioner himself to conduct inspection of all hospitals and other medical institutions run by government with respect to basic amenities like sanitation and other infrastructure availability at present and submit a report on it till Friday the next hearing.

A bench of Justice Jyoti Saran and Justice Partha Sarthy were hearing a PIL filed by Vikash Chandra alias Guddu Baba in which he had complained about the poor condition of electricity supply, sanitation and other issues in government hospitals and primary health centres across state while claiming that the responsibility had been given to BSMICL which is highly incapable to accomplish it due to its own constrains.

Earlier, different departments of government used to handle the basic infrastructure issues at hospitals but even after failure of BSMICL, there no new fresh instructions had been issued by the govt to the authorities for maintaining the basic infrastructure requirements at the govt hospitals in Bihar, petitioner alleged .

First Published: Jun 26, 2019 11:11 IST