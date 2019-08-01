Protesting MGNREGA labourers clash with police in Patna

patna

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 03:38 IST

The police on Wednesday resorted to mild lathicharge and used water cannons to disperse hundreds of agitating MGNREGA labours under the banner of Majdoor Vikas Sangh at GP roundabout in the state capital. Some policemen and media persons were said to be injured in the incident. The MGNREGA labourers were demanding a hike in their labour charges.

Shouting slogans, MGNREGA workers marched towards the Raj Bhawan to meet the governor. In the meantime, a large number of police and district administration personnel tried to stop them.

The police stopped the protestors at GP roundabout under Gandhi Maidan police station, but they forcefully tried to proceed following, which the police resorted to mild lathicharge and used to water cannons. The agitated workers retaliated by pelting stones.

Earlier, the workers held a demonstration at GP roundabout. They took out a march from Kargil Chowk and demanded to meet of the governor. The situation took an ugly turn ugly when the police stopped their march.

First Published: Aug 01, 2019 03:38 IST