Rights panel visits Bettiah rape victim, says ‘facts not clear’

In a new twist to the case of alleged gang rape of a former inmate of the infamous Muzaffarpur shelter home in Bettiah, the State Women Commission on Wednesday said facts of the case were not yet fully clear and cited an audio clip in which the 18-year-old girl is purportedly heard talking to the accused after the incident.

According to the FIR lodged last Saturday, the girl was forcibly dragged into a vehicle while she was on way to her relative’s place in the city on September 15 and raped by four persons in the moving vehicle and later dumped near her residence.

During its visit to Bettiah on Wednesday, the Commission met the victim, who is undergoing treatment at a hospital. Though she claimed she was abducted and raped, the Commission learnt that a CCTV footage at the site of her alleged abduction disputed her version.

“The local administration, which has procured the footage, says the girl was seem already sitting in the vehicle. Initially, two persons entered the vehicle and later two more persons turned up,” Dilmani Mishra, the Women Commission’s chairperson, said.

She said she had asked the district administration to provide the CCTV footage. “We are waiting for this footage. Once we go through it, things will be clear,” she said.

The Commission’s team was, however, provided the call details of the girl’s mobile phone. “We heard the conversation, which indicates that the victim knew some of the accused persons and even after the incident, she had conversation with them,” Mishra said.

“Even the medical report says there is no external injury and or sign of sexual harassment,” she said.

Nikki Hembram, the women commission member who was in the team, said the case appeared to be complicated.

“She is learnt to be is a minor, but married. Her husband has not been staying with her. Also, she does not stay with her parents,” she said.

