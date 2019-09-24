RSS now dictating terms in Bihar, says Opposition as Sangh leaders meet CM Nitish Kumar

patna

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 10:14 IST

A ‘courtesy meeting’ of chief minister Nitish Kumar with a couple of RSS leaders on Monday set the sparks flying in the political circles in Bihar. The Opposition targeted Kumar-led NDA government, saying that the “RSS has now started dictating terms in the state.”

Much importance is being attached to the meeting as it comes two months after a political controversy hit the state when a letter issued with the signature of SP (G) to all DSPs of special branch in May had asked them to get details of all office bearers of RSS 18 other organisations, their phone numbers, address and profession at the earliest. The Special Branch is tasked with confidentially briefing CM Nitish Kumar, who is also the Home Minister, on sensitive issues. Bihar RSS had taken a strong umbrage to the move and raised the matter with the top leadership of the organisation. Some of the prominent Hindu organisations, whose details were asked, included Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal, Hindu Jagran Samiti, Durga Vahini, Swadeshi Jagran Manch, Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, Hindu Yuva Vahini, etc.

After facing flak, the state police headquarters came to the rescue of the state government by issuing statement that the “move has no backing of the government.” The meeting has alarmed the opposition which targeted the CM for the meeting.

“The CM should let the people know what instructions he has received from his social, political and moral consultative organisation, the RSS during his secret meeting,” asked leader of opposition, Tejashwi Yadav. “Is he planning to eulogize Nathuram Godse or trying to polarize peole by promoting lynching and communal incidents,” he added.

First Published: Sep 24, 2019 10:14 IST