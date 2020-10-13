Special Investigation Team constituted to probe Buxar gang-rape and murder case

patna

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 22:12 IST

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been set up to probe the case of gang-rape of a 35-year-old Dalit woman in Bihar’s Buxar by seven accused. The accused also strangulated and killed the victim’s five-year-old son at a village under Murar police station.

As the accused continued to evade arrest three days after the incident, the Buxar police constituted an SIT in the case on Tuesday.

The victim’s father said she could have been raped by six to seven men. The father hit out at the police for allegedly failing to take action in the case and said his daughter was traumatised even as the accused “were roaming freely” after the incident.

Different police teams had been constituted which were conducting the raids to nab the accused, an official of the Buxar police said. “We are conducting raids and hope to make the arrests soon,” said Buxar Superintendent of Police (SP) Niraj Kumar Singh. He said that the woman recorded her statement under section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) before the court of judicial magistrate.

The investigating officer of the case, Nitu Priya, informed that in her statement, the victim supports FIR’s allegation. Jitendra Nath, a civil surgeon in Buxar, said a medical team comprising two women doctor conducted her medical examination and the result is awaited.

Meanwhile, in Danapur gang-rape case, police are yet to arrest the main culprit, who along with three others, raped a minor girl inside the godown in Lekhanagar.

“An accused is still evading arrest and raids were on to nab him,” said station house officer (SHO) Ajit Kumar Saha. The SHO said forensic experts were also roped in who examined the spot to help with the investigation.

This is the second gang-rape incident surfacing before the Patna police in 24 hours. Earlier, a gang-rape case of a scheduled caste minor girl had surfaced at Fatuha in rural Patna on Friday night in which four accused were arrested but one was evading the arrest.

The incident evoked sharp reaction from the Opposition with former deputy CM Tejaswi Yadav alleging a complete breakdown of the law and order situation in the state.

“The government talks about ‘Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao’ but is this the price we have to pay for getting our daughters educated? The accused are roaming freely but the police have failed to nab them,” he told reporters.

BSP chief and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati expressed concern over the incident and on the rise in rape cases in Bihar. Mayawati’s statement assumes significance as it may become a poll issue. Some constituencies, like Buxar, have a sizable number of BSP supporters.

The state Crime Records Bureau statistics revealed that a total of 825 rape cases were lodged in Bihar between January and July this year. The highest number of cases, 152, was registered in June. In July, 149 incidents of rape were recorded. Authoritative sources said 1,450 rape incidents were reported in the state in 2019.