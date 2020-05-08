e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 08, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Patna / Start random testing in all districts at the earliest: Bihar CM

Start random testing in all districts at the earliest: Bihar CM

At a high-level meeting he chaired here to review the coronavirus situation, Kumar also directed senior officials led by the Chief Secretary to ensure that Standard Operating Procedures were followed at all quarantine centers.

patna Updated: May 08, 2020 14:14 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Patna
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during a meeting on agricultural input grant, at 1, Anne Marg, in Patna.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during a meeting on agricultural input grant, at 1, Anne Marg, in Patna. (Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
         

With COVID 19 having spread far and wide in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday ordered that random testing be started across all districts at the earliest in order to get a clearer idea of the extent of the outbreak besides instilling a sense of security among the people.

At a high-level meeting he chaired here to review the coronavirus situation, Kumar also directed senior officials led by the Chief Secretary to ensure that Standard Operating Procedures were followed at all quarantine centers which have been set up to contain the large number of migrant workers who have been returning on board special trains.

Click here for the complete coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic

He also gave strict instructions that the quarantine centres at the Panchayat levels must be equipped with facilities at par with block level ones so that migrant workers who were being lodged there for a 21-day period from the date of their arrival faced no inconveniences.

There have been reports in a section of the media that migrant workers were reluctant to put up at the quarantine centres because of poor amenities.

Click here for the latest updates from the coronavirus outbreak

The Chief Minister also said that random testing should be started at all districts as soon as possible as it would help in more effectively checking the spread of coronavirus and instill a sense of security in the minds of the people.

Till date, the dreaded coronavirus has spread to 32 out of 38 districts in the state and the number of confirmed cases in Bihar till date is close to 550, including five deaths.

The Chief Minister also called for ensuring adequate supply, at all districts, of Truenat kits small, chip- based, battery-operated machines which can be handled with minimal training and after being widely in use for detecting TB cases, have been approved by the ICMR for conducting COVID 19 screenings.

He also reiterated the need for breaking the chain of infection through constantly supervised contact tracing and strengthening of the infrastructure available at hospitals.

tags
top news
Ahead of WHO meet, chorus for Covid-19 probe that puts China under the lens
Ahead of WHO meet, chorus for Covid-19 probe that puts China under the lens
Tired migrants sat on tracks for rest, fell asleep. 16 run over by train
Tired migrants sat on tracks for rest, fell asleep. 16 run over by train
Air Force jet crashes in Punjab’s SBS Nagar, pilot ejects safely
Air Force jet crashes in Punjab’s SBS Nagar, pilot ejects safely
Number of Covid-19 cases cross 3,000-mark in UP, Agra tally reaches 678
Number of Covid-19 cases cross 3,000-mark in UP, Agra tally reaches 678
LIVE: India’s fuel demand growth could return to normal by mid-May, says Govt
LIVE: India’s fuel demand growth could return to normal by mid-May, says Govt
‘He shouldn’t have bowled that over’: Morkel on smashing Kohli for 28 runs
‘He shouldn’t have bowled that over’: Morkel on smashing Kohli for 28 runs
BMW launches M8, 8 Series Gran Coupe in India. Prices and other details here
BMW launches M8, 8 Series Gran Coupe in India. Prices and other details here
Covid peak likely to hit between May-Aug; India to lead post-pandemic baby boom
Covid peak likely to hit between May-Aug; India to lead post-pandemic baby boom
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

patna news