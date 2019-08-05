Triple talaq over phone for giving birth to twin girls, case lodged

patna

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 02:38 IST

A man was booked for allegedly pronouncing ‘talaq’ thrice to his wife over phone after she gave birth to twin girls, the police said on Sunday.

The police have swung into action and a case has been lodged under the newly enacted Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, a first such case in Bihar under the new law that provisions up to three years of imprisonment for pronouncing triple talaq through any kind of medium. The new law got Presidential assent on August 1.

The victim, identified as Farzana Khatun, 23, along with her father reached the Mahila police station at Supaul on Sunday and lodged an FIR against her husband Ekramul after the latter pronounced talaq thrice on her over phone from Saudi Arabia, where he works.

Station house officer Premlata Bhupshri said, “An FIR had been lodged and suitable action would be taken against the accused.” The SHO informed that an FIR had been lodged against the man.

Md Israil, father of Farzana Khatun said, “Ever since Ekramul and his family came to know about the birth of twin girls, they started mounting pressure on us for depositing ₹1 lakh for each baby”, adding,

Farzana said, “I was shocked when he pronounced talaq thrice and he immediately hung up, leaving no option for me to request him not to do so.”

First Published: Aug 05, 2019 02:38 IST