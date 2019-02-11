Union minister Nitin Gadkari to launch road, waterway projects worth Rs 3,000 crore in Bihar on Monday

Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for various national highway and waterway projects worth Rs 3,381 crore, at two different functions in northwestern districts of Bihar on Monday.

State road construction minister Nand Kishore Yadav said the functions would be held at Bagaha town in West Champaran district and Motihari of East Champaran district. “Some of the projects are part of the Prime Minister’s special package to Bihar,” said Yadav, adding that he would not be able to attend the programmes as the Budget Session is commencing on Monday.

Road construction department (RCD) officials, who have already left for the venues, said projects worth Rs 366.62 crore would be either inaugurated or work on them would commence at a function held in Bagaha. “A 24-km-long, two-lane road, part of the National Highway (NH) 28B connecting Misrauli-Parsauni, would be opened to traffic. The Union minister will also lay the foundation for road overbridge approach roads on NH 28B at Bagaha and Mangalpur, costing Rs 62.48 crore and Rs 68.49 crore respectively,” said the officials.

Gadkari is slated to undertake the groundbreaking ceremony for widening of 37-km Manuwapul-Yogpatti road, estimated to cost Rs 128.90 crore. He will launch work for the development of National Waterway -37 (river Gandak) from its confluence with river Ganga at Hajipur to Triveni Ghat (Bhaisalotan Barrage, Valmikinagar). This 300-km stretch of river Gandak will be developed at a cost of Rs 12.91crore. River conservancy measures andfairway development works are in progress. A floating terminal is being built at Kailashnagar near Bagaha. Additional floating pontoon facility is proposed at Dumaria Ghat.

The first phase of the waterway project is scheduled to be completed by 2020. With its completion, it will be possible for vessels up to 1,000 tonnes to move on river Gandak. “There is a potential to transport 11.60 million tonnes of agricultural produce, construction material and other items over Ganga and Gandak in the next five years. Roll-on, roll-off services will save travel time. This will also open up river connectivity with Nepal and boost tourism and pilgrimage in these areas,” said Yadav.

The Union minister during his visit to Motihari is expected to launch road projects worth Rs 2,540 crore. These include widening of the 83.24-km stretch on the Siwan-Mashrakh-Rajapatti-Kesariya-Chakiya section of Ram Janaki Marg (NH-227A) at a cost of Rs 1,285 Crore and the 81.11-km road on the Manikpur-Sahebganj-Kesariya-Areraj section of NH-74 at a cost of Rs 1,254 crore.

Yadav said Gadkari was also scheduled to lay the foundation stone for reconstruction of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue and three gantry gates on NH-28 and 28A in East Champaran at a cost of Rs 93.91 lakh.

In another event at Raxaul of East Champaran, Gadkari will inaugurate a 40-km widened stretch on the Chapwa-Misrauli section of NH-28 B, executed at a cost of Rs 171.40 crore. He will lay the foundation for widening of a 69-km ICP Link Road and Piprakothi-Motihari-Raxaul section of NH-28A, costing Rs 333.60 crore.

Later, Gadkari is likely to share dais with Union agriculture minister Radha Mohan Singh at farmers’ conclaves at Motihari and Raxaul.

First Published: Feb 11, 2019 09:01 IST