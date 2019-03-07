Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Parliament was a good learning experience, says Sirsa MP Rori

Charanjeet Singh Rori is a first-time member of parliament from Sirsa Lok Sabha constituency. The 49-year-old Sikh leader entered politics in 2000, becoming the sarpanch of his native Rori village and never looked back after that, being elected to the zila parishad, Haryana assembly and the Lok Sabha in 2014. He is now vying for a second term but says his party, INLD, will take the decision on the issue. Excerpts from his interview with HT:

What are the high points of your five-year term?

My objective was to ensure quality education to students of Sirsa. I did my best by bringing smart classrooms. I worked with dedication and honesty.

One thing you wished to do but couldn’t. Why?

My dream project was to install 218 CCTV cameras for Rs 49 lakh in Sirsa to curb crime. Money was also released but the administration is still busy with formalities, leading to delay in completing the project.

Would you like to contest again? Why should people re-elect you?

The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) high command will decide this. If the party orders me to contest the Lok Sabha election again, I am ready. And in case they select any other face, I will work for him/her as a true party worker.

What are your thoughts about Dushyant Chautala leaving the INLD and forming a political outfit?

Both sides lose at such times. The best part about the INLD is the strength of its workers. A true INLD worker will never leave the party and supremo Om Prakash Chautala.

How was your experience in Parliament?

It was a good learning experience. I used every opportunity to raise relevant issues by asking questions. I made my presence felt in the Lok Sabha even as our party face at that time was Dushyant Chautala.

First Published: Mar 07, 2019 14:39 IST