My Nation My Vote: Improvement in health services is important says, Dr Avinash Bhondwe, consulting family physician

Dr Avinash Bhondwe, 59, Consulting Family Physician and president elect, Indian Medical Association (IMA), Maharashtra

Have you voted in the past elections?

Yes, I have been voting in every single election for the last 38 years.

What issues have mattered to you in the past?

In the last Lok Sabha elections which was held in 2014, the issues that mattered to me the most were economic development of the country which was at an extremely slow rate, health, infrastructure and protection of our environment.

What issues matter to you today?

Improvement in health services is an important issue even now. I strongly feel that the government must make at least three per cent budgetary allocation exclusively for this service . As a practising medical doctor, I feel law must be enacted to ensure that doctors can go out their work without the fear of violence in their workplace.

First Published: Mar 30, 2019 14:59 IST