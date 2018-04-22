IPL 2018: Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by four runs

about the gallery

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by four runs in an IPL 2018 match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on Sunday. Asked to bat, CSK rode on fifties from Ambati Rayudu (79) and Suresh Raina (54*) to post 182/3. In reply, Kane Williamson (84) and Yusuf Pathan (45) kept SRH’s chase on track but Deepak Chahar (3/15) and Dwayne Bravo’s (1/37) brilliance sealed a last-ball win for the visitors.