IPL 2018: Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by four runs
Apr 22, 2018 21:14 IST
/
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by four runs in an IPL 2018 match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on Sunday. (BCCI )
/
Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson won the toss and opt to field. (BCCI )
/
Bhuvneshwar Kumar got SRH off to a good start, removing Shane Watson (9) in the fourth over. (BCCI )
/
Rashid Khan joined the party, removing Faf du Plessis in the eighth over. (BCCI )
/
Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu (not in pic) steadied CSK’s ship, stitching a 112-run stand for the third wicket. (BCCI )
/
Rayudu reached his fifty off 27 balls. (BCCI )
/
Rayudu scored 79 before being run-out in the 17th over. His innings was studded with nine boundaries and four sixes. (BCCI )
/
Raina also scored a fifty. The CSK no. 3 hit five boundaries and two sixes. (BCCI )
/
MS Dhoni remained unbeaten on 25 off 12 as CSK posted 182/3. (BCCI )
/
In reply, Deepak Chahar got CSK off to a brilliant start, removing debutant Ricky Bhui in the first over itself. (BCCI )
/
Chahar then got the wickets of Manish Pandey and Deepak Hooda to leave SRH in some trouble. (BCCI )
/
Skipper Kane Williamson continued to pile on the runs and brought up his fifty. (BCCI )
/
Williamson and Pathan put on a 79-run stand to keep SRH’s chase on track. (BCCI )
/
But Williamson (84) and Pathan (45) fell in quick succession as SRH needed 19 off 6. (BCCI )
/
Dwayne Bravo consistently bowled in the block hole in a tense finish as Chennai Super Kings prevailed over a weakened Sunrisers Hyderabad by four runs to consolidate their position at the top of the order in the Indian Premier League. (BCCI )
about the galleryChennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by four runs in an IPL 2018 match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on Sunday. Asked to bat, CSK rode on fifties from Ambati Rayudu (79) and Suresh Raina (54*) to post 182/3. In reply, Kane Williamson (84) and Yusuf Pathan (45) kept SRH’s chase on track but Deepak Chahar (3/15) and Dwayne Bravo’s (1/37) brilliance sealed a last-ball win for the visitors.