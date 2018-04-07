IPL 2018 kicks off with sizzling performances from Bollywood stars
Apr 07, 2018 20:56 IST
/
Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan was at his very best during the opening ceremony of the 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL). (BCCI )
/
The first match of IPL 2018 will be played between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. (BCCI )
/
Varun Dhawan began the proceedings with a few dance numbers. (BCCI )
/
Soon, actor-turned-filmmaker Prabhu Deva joined Varun at the stage. (BCCI )
/
Prabhu Deva entertained the crowd with his amazing dance moves. (BCCI )
/
Jacqueline Fernandez performed on some of the hit songs from her Hindi movies. (BCCI )
/
Under Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Indians have won the IPL title thrice. (BCCI )
/
‘Baahubali’ actress Tamannaah also set the stage on fire. (BCCI )
/