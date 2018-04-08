KL Rahul’s fastest IPL fifty blows away Delhi Daredevils
Apr 08, 2018 21:00 IST
/
Fifties from KL Rahul and Karun Nair helped Kings XI Punjab open their IPL 2018 campaign with an emphatic win over Delhi Daredevils. (BCCI )
/
Kings XI Punjab captain R Ashwin won the toss and opted to field. (BCCI )
/
Mujeeb Ur Rahman, playing his first IPL game, got the wicket of Colin Munro in the third over. (BCCI )
/
Gautam Gambhir held one end and played sensibly. (BCCI )
/
Axar Patel then struck in the seventh over, removing Shreyas Iyer for 11(11). (BCCI )
/
Mohit Sharma got the scalp of Vijay Shankar as DD were left in need of a partnership. (BCCI )
/
Gambhir continued to pile on the runs and brought up his half-century. (BCCI )
/
Rishabh Pant, batting at No. 5, smashed four boundaries and a maximum in no time. (BCCI )
/
But Mujeeb got Pant in the 10th over which shifted the momentum towards KXIP. (BCCI )
/
Gambhir (55) and Rahul Tewatia (9) fell in quick succession but Chris Morris’ cameo (16-ball 27) took DD to 166/7. (BCCI )
/
In reply, Rahul smashed six boundaries and four sixes in his 16-ball-51 as KXIP raced away to 73/2 in six overs. (BCCI )
/
Rahul reached the fifty-run mark in 14 balls, the fastest by any player in IPL. (BCCI )
/
Karun Nair, who has had a mixed season, helped himself to a 33-ball-50 as the home team reached the target in 18.5 overs. (BCCI )
/
Preity Zinta looked very happy with her team’s performance. (BCCI )
/