Photos: As redevelopment begins, Delhi’s Kathputli Colony over the years

As the slum redevelopment project of Delhi’s Kathputli Colony in Shadipur takes course, a look back at a series of events from their settlement in the area, nearly 50 years ago, to their homes being razed to the ground in a demolition drive by Delhi Development Authority (DDA) last year, as work on redevelopment begins aiming at handing over homes to residents early next year. The colony has been home and livelihood space to generations of puppeteers, jugglers, folk singers, musicians, drummers, dancers and other traditional performing artists from across India.