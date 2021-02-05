IND USA
Tourists enjoying snowfall in Mussoorie.(HT PHOTO)
Tourists enjoying snowfall in Mussoorie.(HT PHOTO)
photos

In Photos: Mussoorie witnesses pristine snowfall

Mussoorie, the queen of hills in Uttarakhand, witnessed heavy snowfall from Thursday night, after a day of incessant rain, and was covered with snow on Friday.
By hindustantimes.com, Mussoorie
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 01:51 PM IST
Mussoorie, the queen of mountains, is witnessing heavy snowfall since Thursday night.(ANI)
Mussoorie, the queen of mountains, is witnessing heavy snowfall since Thursday night.(ANI)

Mussoorie started receiving fresh snowfall from Thursday night, following incessant rain since the morning.

Tourists enjoy snowfall
Tourists enjoy snowfall

Mussoorie and the hills surrounding it are covered in white snow. The hill station’s famous attraction Mall Road was also covered in snow much to the delight of the tourists.

Heavy snowfall in Mussoorie since Thursday night(ANI)
Heavy snowfall in Mussoorie since Thursday night(ANI)

The met department in Dehradun forecast that light to moderate rainfall or thunderstorm is likely to occur on Friday at a few places in the hills and plains of Uttarakhand, reports ANI.

The queen of the hills is enmeshed in white pristine snow.(ANI)
The queen of the hills is enmeshed in white pristine snow.(ANI)

The weather department has predicted that dry weather is likely to prevail in the hills for the next three days, according to news agency ANI.

mussoorie snowfall snowfall in hill
