From Srikanth becoming No. 1 to Salman released on bail: India this week
Apr 14, 2018 17:35 IST
Srikanth Kidambi became the new World No. 1 in Badminton World Federation rankings and also advanced to the Commonwealth Games 2018 quarterfinals at Gold Coast, on April 12, 2018. (Manvender Vashist / PTI)
Bollywood actor Salman Khan gestures to fans after reaching home at Bandra in Mumbai on April 07, 2018, following his release from Jodhpur Central jail after the court granted him bail. (Sujit Jaiswal / AFP)
Sushil Kumar (R) wrestles against Canada’s Jevon Balfour during the men’s freestyle 74 kg wrestling match at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in the Carrara Sports Arena on the Gold Coast on April 12, 2018. It was Sushil Kumar’s third straight Commonwealth Games gold medal and India’s second gold from the wrestling mat of CWG 2018. (Saeed Khan / AFP)
A burqa clad student, throws stone at a police vehicle during a protest against the killing of civilians in Srinagar, Kashmir on April 11, 2018. Three men were killed in Kashmir when forces fired on protesters who thronged a village following a gun battle that killed three rebels and a soldier. (Dar Yasin / AP)
An evening cricket match by the Arabian Sea caught at Dadar Chowpatty, with the Bandra-Worli Sealink in the backdrop in Mumbai on April 11, 2018. (Pratik Chorge / HT Photo)
Arjun Mark II tanks drive through sand during a display at the DefExpo 2018, a large defence exhibition showcasing military equipment, on the outskirts of Chennai on April 11, 2018. (Arun Sankar / AFP)
The Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) navigation satellite IRNSS-1I, on board the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C41), lifts off at the Satish Dawan Space Centre in Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh on April 12, 2018. (AFP)
A metro train moves past a cluster of houses at the Asalpha slum in Mumbai on April 12, 2018. (Francis Mascarenhas / REUTERS)
A girl uses a hand-pump to collect drinking water at a makeshift shelter in Kolkata on April 12, 2018. (Rupak De Chowdhuri / REUTERS)
People drenched with coloured water during an important and famous annual festival of God bhairavnath at Surur village, Wai, Satara district in Maharashtra on April 07, 2018. Every year a devotee is chosen for this spiritual ritual, who is hung at the top of a bagad for a whole day till it completes its 5 kilometers journey. The bagad with an estimated height of 30-40 feet is commuted with the help of atleast 6 bullocks. (Vijayanand Gupta / HT Photo)
India badminton players hold tricolour as they celebrate India's win in mixed-team badminton event final at Commonwealth Games 2018 in Gold Coast, on April 09, 2018. (Manvender Vashist / PTI)
Relatives and neighbours mourn near the dead body of Sharjeel Ahmed who was killed near the encounter site at Khudwani district of Kashmir on April 11, 2018. (Waseem Andrabi / HT Photo)
Snake rescuer Prakash Ghohil rescued a 4.5 feet wine snake from Ulhasnagar camp no. 5 in Kalyan, Maharashtra on April 11, 2018. (Rishikesh Choudhary / HT Photo)
Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia addresses Government school principals and teachers during the launch of 'Mission Buniyaad’ at Thyagaraj Stadium, in New Delhi on April 11, 2018. (Sonu Mehta / HT Photo)
Shreyasi Singh celebrates her victory following the women's double trap shooting event finals in the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games at the Belmont Shooting Complex in Brisbane on April 11, 2018. (Patrick Hamilton / AFP)
Dancers of Royal Russian Ballet group perform Swan Lake, in Ahmedabad on April 08, 2018 (Santosh Hirlekar / PTI)
Umbrellas were out today on the Ridge, as children met an afternoon drizzle on their way back from school in Shimla on April 11, 2018. (Deepak Sansta / HT Photo)
Fishermen prepare food in a fishing boat on the river Brahmaputra in Gauhati on April 9, 2018. (Anupam Nath / AP)
Sikh Pilgrims wave from their train at Attari Railway Station before leaving on special service to Lahore to celebrate the Baisakhi festival in Pakistan, on the outskirts of Amritsar on April 12, 2018. Thousands of Indian Sikh pilgrims are travelling to Pakistan for Baisakhi's celebrations, the Sikh New Year at the Sikh Shrine of Gurudwara Panja Sahib and Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of Sikh founder Guru Nanak Dev. (Narinder Nanu / AFP)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi, (C) console Senior Congress Leader Margaret Alva at her residence as her husband Niranjan Alva passed away on April 07, 2018 in Bengaluru on April 08, 2018. (PTI)
Father and son of Jaki Sharma, who was killed along the LoC in shelling from Pakistan side, pay tribute to him during his funeral at his native village Sanyal in Hiranagar, Jammu on April 10, 2018. (PTI)
about the galleryFrom Srikanth Kidambi becoming the new World No. 1 in Badminton World Federation rankings at CWG 2018 to actor Salman Khan, who got bail in a blackbuck poaching case, after spending two nights in Jodhpur Central jail -- a round-up of the week across India in pictures.