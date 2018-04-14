 From Srikanth becoming No. 1 to Salman released on bail: India this week | india-news | photos | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 15, 2018-Sunday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

From Srikanth becoming No. 1 to Salman released on bail: India this week

Apr 14, 2018 17:35 IST
about the gallery
From Srikanth Kidambi becoming the new World No. 1 in Badminton World Federation rankings at CWG 2018 to actor Salman Khan, who got bail in a blackbuck poaching case, after spending two nights in Jodhpur Central jail -- a round-up of the week across India in pictures.

latest photogalleries

featured photos