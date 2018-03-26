India: Today’s news in pictures
Mar 26, 2018 17:03 IST
/
BJP national president Amit Shah began his two-day tour of Karnataka today by seeking blessings of Shivakumara Swamiji of Siddaganga, a prominent Lingayat spiritual guru. (PTI)
/
Journalists and photographers put their cameras down during a protest march from Press Club of India to Parliament House against the assault on journalists during the recent JNU students protests in New Delhi. (Raj K Raj / HT Photo)
/
Social activist Anna Hazare entered the third day of his hunger strike for the rights of the farmers, electoral reforms and for a Lokpal at the Centre and Lokayuktas in every state at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. (Raj K Raj / HT Photo)
/
The Indian women’s cricket team bowed out of the Women’s T20 Tri-series on Monday as they suffered a 36-run defeat to Australia at the Brabourne stadium in Mumbai. (Punit Paranjpe / AFP)
/
President Ram Nath Kovind arrived in Varanasi on a day-long visit on Monday. This is his first visit to the temple town since he took over as President of the country. He will also launch the Sanskrit version of a book authored by the Uttar Pradesh Governor. (PTI File)
/
Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s app was leaking data to a third-party US company. Taking a jibe at Modi, Rahul said he was ‘the Big Boss’ who likes to spy on Indians. (PTI)
about the galleryIndia news in pictures -- a roundup of today’s top news across the country from Amit Shah's two-day Karnataka tour to Congress president Rahul Gandhi's attack on PM Modi for the NaMo app allegedly leaking user data to a third-party US company without users' consent.