India: Today’s news in pictures
Mar 20, 2018 17:46 IST
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj meets with family members of Indians stuck in Iraq, at Jawahar Lal Bhavan in New Delhi on February 07, 2016. Swaraj in a statement made at Rajya Sabha today, stated that the 39 bodies exhumed from a mound in Badoosh in Iraq have been identified as those of abducted Indians and will be brought back to India. (Vijay Verma / PTI File)
Students of the All India Railway Act Apprentice Association stage a blockade demanding jobs in railway sector near Dadar and Matunga on the Central line in Mumbai. They blocked both the fast and slow Up and Down lines, disrupting local train schedules severely during morning rush hour and delaying outstation trains. (Vijayanand Gupta / HT Photo)
M Natarajan, husband of jailed AIADMK leader VK Sasikala, died at a corporate hospital in Chennai. The 74 year-old Natarajan, admitted to the hospital on Saturday with chest infection, breathed his last in the early hours on Tuesday. Sasikala was today granted 15-day parole to attend the funeral. (HT Photo)
Various women’s organisations protested outside Vasant Kunj police station demanding action against a Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) professor accused of sexual misconduct by eight complainants. (Burhaan Kinu / HT Photo)
Police use water canons on Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) workers during their bid to gherao the Punjab Assembly in Chandigarh. The Chandigarh police also detained SAD chief Sukhbir Badal, minister of state for social justice and empowerment Vijay Sampla and Akali leader Bikram Majithia while SAD-BJP workers tried to break barricades. (Ravi Kumar / HT Photo)
A woman reacts as she prays during the annual Kodungalloor Bharani festival which honours the Hindu Goddess Bhadrakali at a temple in Kodungalloor town, Kerala. (Sivaram V / REUTERS)
A fighter jet of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed into a riverbed of the Subarnarekha on the Jharkhand-Odisha border on Tuesday during a routine training sortie after taking off from Kalaikunda airbase in West Bengal. The pilot, Arvind Abhisek Joshi, ejected before the plane crashed in Mahuladangri village under Baheragora police station limits, but was injured in the process. (ANI)
