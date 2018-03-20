 India: Today’s news in pictures | india-news | photos | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Mar 20, 2018-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

India: Today’s news in pictures

Mar 20, 2018 17:46 IST
about the gallery
India news in pictures -- a round-up of today’s top news across the country from Sushma Swaraj’s statement in Rajya Sabha that the 39 Indians abducted by the ISIS in Mosul three years ago are confirmed dead to Mumbai rail roko protest by railway apprentices in Maharashtra.

latest photogalleries

featured photos