India: Today’s news in pictures
Mar 29, 2018 17:28 IST
Hundreds of students protested the decision to hold re-exams for CBSE Class 10 mathematics and Class 12 Economics papers, in New Delhi on Thursday. The past 24 hours, since news broke of paper leaks and re-exam orders have seen fast-paced developments — from Union HRD minister Prakash Javadekar promising a new system to plug leaks, PM Modi demanding action to reported Delhi Police raids in the matter. (Anushree Fadnavis / HT Photo)
The Yogi Adityanath government has decided to introduce ‘Ramji’ as the middle name of Dr BR Ambedkar in all official correspondence and records in Uttar Pradesh, an order passed on the recommendation of Governor Ram Naik and issued on Wednesday night. (HT Archive)
Devotees of the Digambar Jain community perform 'Abhishek' ritual of Lord Mahavir during observances of Mahavir Jayanti in Bhopal on Thursday. (PTI)
Incarcerated RJD president and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav arrived at New Delhi railway station today for treatment at Delhi’s All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on the recommendation of a medical board set up for the 70-year-old ailing leader. (Sonu Mehta / HT Photo)
Smriti Mandhana’s whirlwind fifty and a stellar show from spinners enabled the Indian women’s cricket team to beat England by eight wickets in their T20 tri-series encounter at Brabourne stadium in Mumbai. (Indranil Mukherjee / AFP)
India’s Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj and Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono during their joint press conference at the Foreign Ministry's Iikura Annex in Tokyo on Thursday. During her three-day visit to Japan, Sushma Swaraj will co-chair the strategic dialogue with Japanese counterpart Taro Kono and review the entire gamut of bilateral ties. (Shizuo Kambayashi / AP)
