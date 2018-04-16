India: Today’s news in pictures
Apr 16, 2018 17:00 IST
/
Swami Aseemanand (R), one of the ten people accused in the Mecca Masjid blast case. A special NIA court acquitted all five arrested and on trial in the Mecca Masjid bomb blast case. The bombing during Friday prayers in the mosque in Hyderabad on May 18, 2007, claimed nine lives and left 58 injured. (PTI File)
/
The DMK, with other opposition parties, staged a protest in Chennai against the alleged dilution of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Addressing the gathering, DMK leader MK Stalin said the Supreme Court order to dilute the Act was unacceptable. He demanded that the central government file an appeal in the Supreme Court and also include the Act under the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution. (PTI File)
/
Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama gestures as he speaks at the Tsuglakhang temple in Dharmsala. The Tibetan leader spoke to a group of Indian and foreign tourists on secular ethics and the importance of tolerance in the 21st century. (Ashwini Bhatia / AP)
/
The train journey between Delhi and Mumbai may soon become smoother with the Central government approving construction of a 500km boundary wall along the railway track between the two cities in a bid to restrict human and cattle interference that often leads to a reduction in speed. This is the first step towards converting the Delhi-Mumbai corridor into a high-speed zone. (Satyabrata Tripathy / HT File)
/
The Supreme Court fixed an urgent hearing on the petition of the father of the eight-year-old girl, who was gang-raped and murdered in Jammu district, requesting the transfer of the trial from Kathua to Chandigarh. The father moved the Supreme Court alleging the circumstances in Kathua are not conducive to a free and fair trial and that it needs to be shifted. (Arvind Yadav / HT File)
/
The Indian Space Research Organisation has successfully carried out the fourth and final orbit raising operations of navigation satellite IRNSS-1I. The operation took place at 9.05 pm on Sunday. The achieved orbit perigee height (nearest point to the earth) is 35,462.9 km and apogee height (farthest point to the earth) is 35,737.8 km. (ISRO / PTI File)
about the galleryIndia news in pictures -- a roundup of today’s top news across the country from the acquittal of all five on trial in the 2007 Mecca Masjid blast case to the father of the 8-year-old killed in Kathua moving the Supreme Court to shift the trial to Chandigarh.