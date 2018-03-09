 Photos: BV Doshi becomes first Indian architect to win Pritzker Prize | india-news | photos | Hindustan Times
Photos: BV Doshi becomes first Indian architect to win Pritzker Prize

Mar 09, 2018 14:35 IST
Balkrishna Vithaldas Doshi, on Wednesday became the first Indian to win the Pritzker Prize, considered architecture’s ‘Nobel’ equivalent. It will be conferred on the ‘Laureate’ at the Aga Khan Museum in Toronto in May. A look at BV Doshi’s contribution to post-independence Indian architecture.

