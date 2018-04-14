 Photos: On Ambedkar Jayanti, the Dalit leader inspires accessories | india-news | photos | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 14, 2018-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Photos: On Ambedkar Jayanti, the Dalit leader inspires accessories

Apr 14, 2018 15:36 IST
about the gallery
On Ambedkar’s 137th birth anniversary a look at how he has become a new style icon among the youths of Dalit. Cashing in on the demand for products featuring Ambedkar are not just e-commerce giants, Amazon and Flipkart, but a bunch of new online stores such as bahujanstore.com, bahujanunnatistore.com.

latest photogalleries

featured photos