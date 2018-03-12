 Photos: Sailing clubs look to middle class India for fresh air | india-news | photos | Hindustan Times
Photos: Sailing clubs look to middle class India for fresh air

Mar 12, 2018 15:12 IST
Despite having yacht clubs for almost two centuries, India lags globally in the sport. However, sailing clubs, schools and associations across the country are picking up the task of ridding the sport of its image as a pastime for rich old men and using events to introduce sailing as an activity for kids and the middle-class.

