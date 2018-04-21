Protests over Kathua and Unnao to Chaplin lookalikes in Gujarat: India this week
Apr 21, 2018 10:31 IST
People from different communities took to the streets across the country over the past two weeks protesting against the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district and the rape of a teenager in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district. Condemning inaction, demonstrators were out demanding swift trials and strict punishment for the accused in both cases. (Samir Jana / HT Photo)
A devotee, dressed as Shiva, looks out from a window as he waits to perform during the annual Shiva Gajan festival on the outskirts of Agartala, Tripura on April 13, 2018. (REUTERS)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is greeted by Britain's Queen Elizabeth II during a private audience at Buckingham Palace in London on April 18, 2018. (Yui Mok / AFP)
A man tries to protect himself during a dust storm in Ghaziabad on April 18, 2018. (Sakib Ali / HT Photo)
A gild holds a placard during a protest against the rape of an eight-year-old girl in Jammu’s Kathua, in Kochi on April 15, 2018. (Sivaram V / REUTERS)
Saina Nehwal primes for a return against PV Sindhu in the badminton women's singles final at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast on April 15, 2018. (Saeed Khan / AFP)
A girl peers through the window of a train parked at a railway station in New Delhi on April 20, 2018. (Saumya Khandelwal / REUTERS)
Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama laughs as he speaks at the Tsuglakhang temple in Dharmsala on April 16, 2018. The Dalai Lama spoke to a group of Indian and foreign tourists on secular ethics and the importance of tolerance in the 21st century. (Ashwini Bhatia / AP)
President Ram Nath Kovind along with his wife Savita Kovind, first lady during the sixth convocation of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University in Katra, Jammu on April 18, 2018. (Nitin Kanotra / HT Photo)
Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi, Ishaan Khatter and Malavika Mohanan during an interview at HT House, in New Delhi on April 17, 2018. (Amal KS / HT Photo)
Police use water cannons to disperse activists of the Congress party’s youth wing during a protest to demand the release of scholarships for scheduled castes and scheduled tribes students, in Chandigarh on April 17, 2018. (Ajay Verma / REUTERS)
A white tiger cools off in a pool of water on a sunny day, at Delhi Zoo on April 18, 2018. (Sanchit Khanna / HT Photo)
More than 40 shanties were gutted after a major fire broke out at the Rohingya camp at Kanchan Kunj near Kalindi Kunj on April 15, 2018. (Burhaan Kinu / HT Photo)
Raising awareness of Hemophilia and sensitizing people towards this rare disorder which impairs the body’s ability to produce blood clots, the Qutub Minar was bathed in red for World Haemophilia Day in New Delhi on April 16, 2018. (Burhaan Kinu / HT Photo)
Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli gestures to his teammates during the VIVO IPL Twenty20 cricket match against Rajasthan Royals in Bangalore on April 15, 2018. (Aijaz Rahi / AP)
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia gestures to the audience during Kailash Kher's performance at the grand finale of 'Delhi's date with Democracy' at Central Park, in New Delhi, on April 15, 2018. (Sanchit Khanna / HT Photo)
Baba Buddha Dal members perform stunts on horses on the concluding day of Baisakhi Mela at Talwandi Sabo in Bathinda on April 15, 2018. (PTI)
A child takes part in a protest against the rape of an eight-year-old girl, in Kathua, near Jammu and a teenager in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, in New Delhi on April 15, 2018. (Adnan Abidi / REUTERS)
Talin Mavani (R), a Charlie Chaplin impersonator helps his grandfather Ashok Aswani, founder of the Charlie Circle fan club, dress up during an event commemorating the legendary actor's 129th birthday in Adipur, Gujarat on April 16, 2018. (Indranil Mukherjee / AFP)
Newly-hatched baby Olive Ridley turtles make their way to the sea on a beach in Ganjam district in Odisha on April 19, 2018. (Asit Kumar / AFP)
Kashmiri students pelt stones at policemen during a protest against recent cases of rape in the country, in Srinagar on April 18, 2018. (Mukhtar Khan / AP)
An boy sifts for coins thrown by Hindu devotees in the river Ganga as offerings in Allahabad on April 16, 2018. (Sanjay Kanojia / AFP)
Muslims from Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal gather in large number at ‘Deen Bachao, Desh Bachao’ (Save Religion, Save Country) rally at the historic Gandhi Maidan organized by Imarat Shariah under the banner of All India Muslim Personal Law Board in Patna on April 15, 2018. (PTI)
Shooter Tejaswini Sawant who won Gold and Silver medals in 50m rifle 3 positions and 50m rifle prone shooting events at Gold Coast Commonwealth games and her husband wave to a crowd in Kothrud, Pune on April 15, 2018. (Sanket Wankhade / HT Photo)
A homeless man props himself against a wall, taking a nap in New Delhi on April 18, 2018. (Altaf Qadri / AP)
about the galleryFrom public outrage over the Kathua and Unnao rape cases to Charlie Chaplin fans taking over the streets in Adipur, Gujarat-- a round-up of top photos across the country.