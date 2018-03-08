WONDER WOMEN
Mar 08, 2018 18:00 IST
On International Women’s Day, here’s featuring a few women who were born as men, and braved ostracism, ridicule and a battered past to live the way they always wanted. (amal ks /ht photo)
A Girl Forever: Gauri Arora (amal ks/ht photo )
My dream about rebirth came true: Alex (amal ks / ht photo)
When Mohit couldn’t put up with it anymore, he doused himself with kerosene and almost lit a match. Mohit left his home to find a new life, had his first sex change surgery five years back, and became Alex after. “I have made myself strong. Now my family wants me back, but I like my freedom,” says Alex. Her life in Delhi as a dancer is the rebirth she always dreamt of. (amal ks/ht photo)
Empahty, not reproductive organs, makes a woman: Tanu (amal ks/ ht photo)
Tarun’s parents were looking for a girl to marry him off. He fled to Delhi, and spent days on the footpath without food. Luckily, he found a job in a telecom company, and saved enough for a make-up course. Tarun succeeded as a make-up artist. He wanted to be a girl. After four painful sex change surgeries, hair and breast implants and laser therapies that cost him ₹5 lakh, Tarun became Tanu. (amal ks / ht photo)
My family believes I am cursed: Shonali Gujral. (amal ks / ht photo)
