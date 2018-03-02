Photos: Mumbai celebrates Holi, goes metallic
Mar 02, 2018 17:59 IST
People across Mumbai stepped out to celebrate Holi on Friday, March 2. (Pramod thakur/ht photo)
Metallic colours were a hot favourite this year. Here, revellers in Thane pose for a selfie. (praful gangurde)
Marine Drive is a popular spot for Mumbaiites looking to have some fun. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
The festival of colours is celebrated every year on the full moon day in the Hindu month of ‘Phalguna’ that usually falls in the month of March. (Pramod Thakur/ HT photo)
The festival celebrates the arrival of spring as well as the triumph of good over evil. Celebrations are spread across two days with people observing Choti Holi , or Holika Dahan, and Badi Holi, the next day when revellers play with colour and water. Bonfires are lit to represent the destruction of female demon Holika, a symbolic destruction of evil.
Traditionally, Holi was played only with colour, and the only colour used was gulaal (red), made with natural, organic colours.
Now, people use all sorts of synthetic colours that are often loaded with chemicals and tough to remove.
Over the years, water, water balloons, rain dances have all become integral parts of Holi celebrations.
Many of the water guns, or pichkaris, have small water containers strapped to the back.
A small child plays with colour in the safety of her mother’s arms.
A rain dance at a housing society in Kandivli. (Pramod Thakur/ HT photo)
Holi celebrations at Mithibhai college grounds in Vile Parle (west). (satish bate/ht photo)
